- REUTERS
Japan’s Nikkei Rises over 1％ on Rally in Chip Shares
13:44 JST, October 12, 2023
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei share average rose more than 1% on Thursday as investors scooped up beaten-down stocks, with chip-related shares leading the gains.
By 0222 GMT, the Nikkei index was up 1.4% at 32,378.16, on track to rise for a third straight session.
The broader Topix had gained 1.17% to 2,335.20.
“The market was firm overall. Investors bought back stocks that fell in recent sell-offs. They realized that the fundamental for Japanese economy has not changed,” said Ikuo Mitsui, fund manager at Aizawa Securities.
The Nikkei hit a more than four-month low last week, losing nearly 10% from a 33-year high scaled in mid-June amid concerns about rising U.S. Treasury yields.
“Investors also bought growth stocks, mainly chip-related shares, after earnings of Samsung (Electronics) indicated the industry’s performance hit the bottom,” Mitsui said.
Samsung Electronics on Wednesday said its preliminary third-quarter profit dropped by a smaller-than-expected 78%, as the battered memory chip market shows early signs of recovering from a severe downturn.
Japan’s chip-making equipment maker Tokyo Electron 8035.T rose 2.8% to become the biggest boost for the Nikkei, followed by chip-testing making equipment maker Advantest, which jumped 3.54.%.
Chip-related product maker Lasertec climbed 4.33% and chip-maker Renesas Electronics rose 4.50%.
Medical equipment maker Olympus lost 1.38% to become the worst performer on the Nikkei.
Energy explorers lost 1.48% to become the worst performer among the 33 industry sub-indexes on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, as oil prices fell O/R
Refiners lost 0.98%.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Topix Ends at 33-year High, Tech Shares Gain after Arm IPO
-
Japan’s Nikkei Closes at One-Week High on Fed Pause Hopes
-
Hearings in $1 Billion Lawsuit Filed by Auto Tycoon Carlos Ghosn Against Nissan Start in Beirut
-
Norwegian Author Jon Fosse Wins 2023 Nobel Prize in Literature
-
Japan’s Nikkei Recoups Losses, Ends Higher on Dividend Hunting
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Land Prices Rising in Areas near Planned Semiconductor Plant Sites
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- BYD Introduces ‘Underpriced’ Dolphin EV to Japan Market; China Firm Aims to Fill Gap Left by Domestic Automakers
- Japan FTC Pushes for Fairer License Fees for News Articles