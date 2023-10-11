- REUTERS
NATO’s Stoltenberg: If Proven Baltic Pipeline Was Attacked, NATO’s Response Will Be Determined
16:33 JST, October 11, 2023
BRUSSELS, Oct 11 (Reuters) – If the damage on a subsea gas pipeline and a telecommunications cable under the Baltic Sea is proven to be the result of a deliberate attack, NATO’s response will be determined, NATO’s Secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said on Wednesday.
“If it is proven to be an attack on NATO critical infrastructure (…) it will be met by a united and determined response from NATO,” he told response before a meeting of Defence ministers of the alliance.
