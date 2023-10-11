US Talking to Israel about Safe Passage for Gaza Civilians, White House Says

REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan takes questions during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. October 10, 2023.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Tuesday the United States was talking to Israeli officials and others about the idea of a safe passage for Gaza civilians after Israel’s air strikes following a Hamas attack that left hundreds dead.

“We are focused on this question, there are consultations going on,” Sullivan told reporters in a White House press briefing.