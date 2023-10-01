- REUTERS
Opposition Candidate Muizzu Projected to Win Maldives Presidency
16:12 JST, October 1, 2023
MALE (Reuters) – Opposition candidate Mohamed Muizzu is projected to win the Maldives presidential run-off vote on Saturday, beating incumbent Ibrahim Solih, local media said, in a result that could see the Indian Ocean archipelago shift closer to China.
Muizzu was leading the count with 54% of the vote against 46% won by Solih, local media reported.
Thousands turned out early at 586 polling stations across the 187 islands known for their sun-kissed beaches and resorts. Maldivians also voted at polling stations in India, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Britain and Abu Dhabi.
Solih, who was seeking a second five-year term, championed an “India first” policy during his time in power and focused on building relations with its powerful neighbor.
The coalition backing Muizzu by contrast launched an “India out” campaign, promising to remove a small Indian military presence of several surveillance aircraft and some 75 personnel.
Muizzu entered the fray with support from pro-China former President Abdulla Yameen, who was banned from contesting the election by the Supreme Court in August following a conviction for corruption and money laundering.
His and Muizzu’s supporters gathered outside the main Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) office in Male celebrating the win along with chants of “free President Yameen” after the projected results were telecast.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Artificial Intelligence Technology behind ChatGPT was Built in Iowa — with a Lot of Water
-
Japan’s Topix Ends at 33-year High, Tech Shares Gain after Arm IPO
-
Japan’s Nikkei Closes at One-Week High on Fed Pause Hopes
-
Hearings in $1 Billion Lawsuit Filed by Auto Tycoon Carlos Ghosn Against Nissan Start in Beirut
-
Rescuers race to find survivors over 48 hours after Morocco earthquake
JN ACCESS RANKING
- China’s BYD Sets Dolphin EV Price in Japan at 3.63 Million Yen -Website
- Japan’s Average Land Price Marks Second Year of Growth, Lifted by Post-Pandemic Recovery
- Fewer Scallops to China Help Sink Japan’s Food Exports for First Time in Six Months
- Small- and Medium-sized Companies in Japan Struggle to Reduce Emissions
- Japan’s Core Machinery Orders Fall 1.1％ in July