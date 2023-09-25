- REUTERS
Ukraine Launches Drone Attacks on Russia’s Kursk, Belgorod – Local Governors
16:25 JST, September 25, 2023
A Ukraine drone attack on Russia’s Kursk region damaged several private houses and an administrative building, while two Ukraine-launched drones were destroyed over the Belgorod region, local governors said on Monday.
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties as a result of either of the attacks, the governors said in separate statements on the Telegram messaging app.
The scale of the attack on the Kursk region, which borders Ukraine, was not immediately known. Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
Ukraine rarely claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine, but has been saying in recent months that destroying Russia’s military infrastructure helps Kyiv’s counteroffensive.
