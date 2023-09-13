- REUTERS
Putin and Kim Meet at Russia’s Most Modern Space Rocket Launch Site
13:57 JST, September 13, 2023
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 13 (Reuters) – Russian President Vladimir Putin met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at Russia’s most modern space rocket launch site on Wednesday, TASS reported.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Artificial Intelligence Technology behind ChatGPT was Built in Iowa — with a Lot of Water
-
Japan’s Nikkei Ends Sharply Higher but China Ban Weighs on Tourism Stocks
-
Russia Says It Confirmed Wagner Leader Prigozhin Died in a Plane Crash
-
Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on Passenger List of Crashed Jet in Russia with no Survivors, Officials Say
-
Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft Lands on the Moon in ‘Victory Cry of a New India’
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Income Inequality Grows Among Japanese Households
- Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
- Japan Seeks UAE Investment In Semiconductor Industry
- Japan’s 10-year Yield Hits over 9-year High, Crosses BOJ Intervention Level
- Businesses Renting Rooms for Hourly Service Diversifying