- REUTERS
US Marks Sept. 11 Attacks with Pentagon, World Trade Center Site Events
13:31 JST, September 12, 2023
WASHINGTON, Sept 11 (Reuters) – Americans paused on Monday to remember the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, 22 years after Islamist hijackers seized control of jetliners and crashed them into the twin towers of New York’s World Trade Center and the Pentagon.
President Joe Biden was flying to Alaska to conclude a five-day trip to India and Vietnam, and was to deliver remarks in a solemn ceremony in Anchorage.
Biden’s decision to hold the event in Alaska, instead of Washington or New York, was a departure from what has been presidential custom.
Vice President Kamala Harris and other officials joined families of those who died on the two planes that hit the towers and on the ground at the 9/11 Memorial, which occupies the footprints of the downed building to remember the horrific day.
Across the Potomac River from Washington, Pentagon officials held the traditional event at the U.S. military’s headquarters.
The attacks killed nearly 3,000 people and prompted then-President George W. Bush to launch a “global war on terror” that included a military assault on Afghanistan to find al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden. Bin Laden eluded capture until he was killed in a U.S. raid on his Pakistan compound in 2011 ordered by then-President Barack Obama.
The 9/11 attacks were the worst assault on U.S. soil since the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, where 2,400 people were killed.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Nikkei Ends Sharply Higher but China Ban Weighs on Tourism Stocks
-
Artificial Intelligence Technology behind ChatGPT was Built in Iowa — with a Lot of Water
-
Russia Says It Confirmed Wagner Leader Prigozhin Died in a Plane Crash
-
Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin on Passenger List of Crashed Jet in Russia with no Survivors, Officials Say
-
Chandrayaan-3 Spacecraft Lands on the Moon in ‘Victory Cry of a New India’
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Typhoon Yun-yeung Expected to Make Landfall Friday Afternoon; Heavy Rainfall Expected in Tokai and Kanto Regions
- Japan Seeks UAE Investment In Semiconductor Industry
- Japan’s 10-year Yield Hits over 9-year High, Crosses BOJ Intervention Level
- Businesses Renting Rooms for Hourly Service Diversifying
- Heavy Rainfall Expected in Hokuriku, Tokai Regions, Izu Islands; Typhoon Yun-yeung Approaches Honshu