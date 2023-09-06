Thailand’s King Swears in New PM and Cabinet

REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin reacts as he poses for a group photo with his cabinet members (not pictured) at the government house after a royal audience ceremony to swear the oath of allegiance in Bangkok, Thailand, September 5, 2023.

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn swore in Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and cabinet ministers in a coalition government made up of 11 parties on Tuesday.

Srettha, whose Pheu Thai party leads the coalition, and 33 cabinet ministers pledged their loyalty to the monarchy during the ceremony at the Dusit Palace in Bangkok. The government will deliver its policy statement to parliament on Monday.

Srettha, a 61-year-old U.S.-educated billionaire and former president of luxury property developer Sansiri SIRI.BK , said that his administration will focus on addressing people’s needs.

“This government is a people’s government… we are all here as representatives of the people,” he said in a televised address after being sworn-in.

“There are many problems so we will work tirelessly every day… we will address the demands of the people.”

Srettha, who is also the country’s finance minister, said he will hold a cabinet meeting on Wednesday and travel to northeastern provinces of Khon Kaen, Udon Thani and Nongkhai on Friday to meet communities and find out more about their problems.