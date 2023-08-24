Home>NEWS SERVICES>REUTERS
China Suspends Imports of All Aquatic Products from Japan

15:18 JST, August 24, 2023

BEIJING (Reuters) – China has suspended from Thursday imports of all aquatic products originating from Japan, customs authorities said in a statement.

“We will continue to pay attention to the situation of the discharge of nuclear contaminated water into the sea in japan, and adjust relevant regulatory measures,” they added.

