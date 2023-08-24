- REUTERS
S.Korea Police Arrest 14 Seeking to Enter Japan Embassy
14:00 JST, August 24, 2023
SEOUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) – South Korean police arrested on Thursday at least 14 people who entered a building housing the Japanese embassy in Seoul during a protest against Tokyo’s release of water from the Fukushima nuclear plant, an organizer and a Reuters witness said.
