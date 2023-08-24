- REUTERS
South Korea PM Urges Japan’s Transparency on Fukushima Wastewater Release
13:44 JST, August 24, 2023
SEOUL, Aug 24 (Reuters) – South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo urged Japan on Thursday to transparently and responsibly disclose information on its wastewater release from the wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant for the next 30 years.
Han’s remark at a press conference came soon after Japan began releasing treated radioactive water from the plant into the Pacific Ocean earlier in the day.
