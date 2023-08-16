Hedge Funds Dump Chinese Stocks Aggressively as Growth Outlook Dims

REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

A worker looks on at a construction site of residential buildings by Chinese developer Country Garden, in Beijing, China August 11, 2023.

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Global hedge funds are “aggressively” selling Chinese stocks amid heightened concerns over the country’s property sector and a weak batch of economic data, a Goldman Sachs report on Tuesday showed.

All types of stocks were sold, but A-shares, those listed in the domestic stock market, led the sell-off, comprising 60% of it, the bank said.

“Hedge funds have net sold Chinese stocks in eight of the last ten sessions on the prime book through 8/14,” it said, adding its clients divested both their long and short positions.