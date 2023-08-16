Home>NEWS SERVICES>REUTERS
Death toll from Maui wildfires rises to 101, governer tells CNN

REUTERS/Mike Blake
The fire ravaged town of Lahaina on the island of Maui in Hawaii, U.S., August 15, 2023.

Reuters

11:14 JST, August 16, 2023

The death toll from a devastating wildfire that destroyed the resort town of Lahaina on Maui rose to 101 on Tuesday, Hawaii Governor Josh Green told CNN.

So far only four of the dead have been identified, Green said.

