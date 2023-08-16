- REUTERS
Death toll from Maui wildfires rises to 101, governer tells CNN
11:14 JST, August 16, 2023
The death toll from a devastating wildfire that destroyed the resort town of Lahaina on Maui rose to 101 on Tuesday, Hawaii Governor Josh Green told CNN.
So far only four of the dead have been identified, Green said.
