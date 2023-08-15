Home>NEWS SERVICES>REUTERS
South Korea’s Yoon Says Summit with US, Japan a Milestone in Trilateral Ties

Lee Jin-man/Pool via REUTERS
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol delivers a speech during a ceremony to celebrate the 78th anniversary of the Korean Liberation Day from Japanese colonial rule in 1945, in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023.

Reuters

11:56 JST, August 15, 2023

SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said on Tuesday that an upcoming summit with the leaders of the United States and Japan will set a new milestone in trilateral cooperation.

In a speech marking the anniversary of his country’s liberation from Japan’s 1910-45 colonial rule, Yoon emphasized a need to step up security cooperation with the U.S. and Japan to fend off North Korea’s evolving nuclear and missile threats.

The three countries should work more together on reconnaissance assets and the sharing of data on the North’s nuclear weapons and missiles in real time, he said.

