Ukraine Detains Woman Accused of Spying on Zelenskiy for Russia

Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy discusses a restoration of the Black Sea grain initiative with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan via a phone line, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 21, 2023.

Ukraine’s domestic intelligence agency said on Monday that it had detained a woman who it accused of gathering information about President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s itinerary ahead of a trip and also trying to pass information about military facilities to Russia.

The Ukrainian security service, the SBU, did not give the name of the alleged agent. A dark-haired woman in a black-and-white dress surrounded by two servicemen was seen in a picture published by the agency. All of the faces in the image were blurred.

The suspect was arrested in the southern Ukrainian port city of Mykolaiv, the security service said. Zelenskiy last visited the city on July 27, his media channel reported.

The SBU also accused the alleged agent of trying to establish the locations of Ukrainian electronic warfare systems and ammunition depots near the port town of Ochakiv, 30 miles (48 km) from Mykolaiv.

“Members of the SBU caught the traitor red-handed when she was trying to pass intelligence to the invaders,” the SBU said, adding that additional security measures were taken during the presidential visit.

The woman is from Ochakiv and used to work at an army store selling goods to soldiers at one of the local Ukrainian military units, the SBU said. A court approved her arrest and, if convicted, she would face a prison term for up to 12 years, according to the statement.