Home>NEWS SERVICES>REUTERS
  • REUTERS

Next Job-Market Challenge: the Great Unresignation

REUTERS/Eddie Keogh/File Photo
A worker arrives at his office in the Canary Wharf business district in London February 26, 2014. Picture taken February 26, 2014.

Reuters

15:46 JST, August 6, 2023

WASHINGTON (Reuters Breakingviews) – American workers have given up on quitting. Amid last month’s financial results from Wall Street was a warning from some firms that staff haven’t exited at the rate employers expected. The U.S. economy has weathered inflation without widespread layoffs so far, but a Great Unresignation could make seemingly healthy job numbers harder to read.

Just over a year ago, the financial services industry was one of several facing a labor crunch. Job openings in the industry hit a record 499,000 in June 2022, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as firms’ strong demand for workers clashed with a nationwide labor shortage. That hiring spree has since cooled. The sector added 6,300 jobs last month, nearly half the gains seen in July 2022.

Latest Articles

Popular Articles

"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE

JN ACCESS RANKING