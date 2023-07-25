Home>NEWS SERVICES>REUTERS
Russian Delegation to Visit North Korea -KCNA

Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin via Reuters
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu

Reuters

16:27 JST, July 25, 2023

SEOUL (Reuters) – A Russian delegation led by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu will visit North Korea to celebrate the 70th anniversary of “Victory Day” later this week in the communist state, North Korean state media KCNA reported on Tuesday.

