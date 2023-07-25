- REUTERS
Russian Delegation to Visit North Korea -KCNA
16:27 JST, July 25, 2023
SEOUL (Reuters) – A Russian delegation led by Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu will visit North Korea to celebrate the 70th anniversary of “Victory Day” later this week in the communist state, North Korean state media KCNA reported on Tuesday.
