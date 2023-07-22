- REUTERS
North Korea Fires Cruise Missiles – Yonhap
7:30 JST, July 22, 2023
SEOUL, July 22 (Reuters) – North Korea fired several cruise missiles toward the sea to the west of the Korean Peninsula, Yonhap news agency reported on Saturday citing South Korean military.
A number of cruise missiles launched around 4 a.m. Saturday local time (1900 Friday GMT) were detected, Yonhap said citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.
This would be the latest North Korean missile launch since the reclusive nation fired two ballistic missiles on Wednesday.
