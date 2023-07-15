- REUTERS
South Korea President Yoon Makes Surprise Visit to Ukraine – Yonhap
16:31 JST, July 15, 2023
SEOUL, July 15 (Reuters) – South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol was visiting Ukraine for the first time on Saturday for talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Yonhap news agency said, citing the South Korean presidential office.
The surprise trip came after Yoon attended a NATO summit in Lithuania and visited Poland this week, where he expressed solidarity with Ukraine and explored ways to support its fight against Russia’s invasion.
A U.S. ally and rising arms exporter, South Korea has faced renewed pressure to provide weapons to Ukraine, which Yoon’s administration has resisted in favor of humanitarian and financial aid, wary of Russia’s influence over North Korea.
