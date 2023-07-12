- REUTERS
S.Korea Opposition Lawmakers Want more Experts to Review Fukushima Discharge Plan
15:12 JST, July 12, 2023
(Reuters) – More expert organizations should take part in reviewing Japan’s plan to release Fukushima wastewater into the sea in addition to the U.N nuclear watchdog, South Korean opposition lawmakers said on Wednesday while visiting Japan.
Democratic Party lawmaker Wi Seong-gon, who was among the group of lawmakers from the opposition parties, made the comment in a joint statement at a press conference in Tokyo. The statement was also supported by eight members of Japan’s parliament.
South Korea’s government said recently it respected the decision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to approve Japan’s plan to release treated radioactive water from its tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean.
When asked about the South Korean government’s position, Wi said Seoul needed to relay the voices of people who were concerned and opposed to the plan.
“We are doing our best to persuade the government and this is why we are visiting Japan right now,” Wi said.
The administration of President Yoo Suk Yeol has walked a fine line in its stance to Japan’s discharge proposal, as it tries to improve ties with Tokyo while recognizing domestic unease about the water discharge plan.
