- REUTERS
Twitter Says Users Must Be Verified to Access TweetDeck
16:15 JST, July 4, 2023
Twitter users will soon need to be verified in order to use TweetDeck, the social media company said in a tweet on Monday.
The change will take effect in 30 days, the company said.
Twitter made the announcement in a tweet detailing an improved version of TweetDeck with new features. It was unclear if Twitter will charge users for both the new and old version of TweetDeck. Twitter did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Charging for TweetDeck, which was previously free and is widely used by businesses and news organizations to easily monitor content, could bring a revenue boost to Twitter, which has struggled to retain advertising revenue under billionaire Elon Musk’s ownership.
The move comes just days after Musk said that both verified and unverified users would have a limited number of posts they could read per day “to address extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation.”
His announcement sparked a fierce backlash from users on Twitter, and ad experts said it would undermine new CEO Linda Yaccarino, who started in the role last month.
Individuals must pay $8 per month to verify their account, while organizations pay $1,000 per month.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Ukraine Announces Gains in “first Results” of Counterattack against Russia
-
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Hits Hokkaido
-
US Decides to Rejoin UNESCO and Pay Back Dues
-
Russian Helicopters Battle Rebel Mercenaries Rolling towards Moscow
-
White House Says Iran is Helping Russia Build a Drone Factory East of Moscow for the War in Ukraine
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Group Releases Images of ‘Likely UFOs’
- Chinese N-plants Releasing Water Containing Tritium at Levels 6.5 Times Higher than Planned Fukushima Discharge
- Xi Makes First Remarks on Ryukyus, Mentioning China’s ‘Deep Exchange’ with Okinawa
- Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status
- British-born Herbalist Venetia Stanley-Smith Dies at 72