Jet Linked to Mercenary Prigozhin Flies to Belarus from Russia
16:54 JST, June 27, 2023
MOSCOW (Reuters) – A Russian-registered Embraer Legacy 600 jet, which is linked to Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin in U.S. sanctions documents, flew to Belarus from Russia on Tuesday.
Flightradar24 showed the business jet flew to Belarus early on Tuesday.
The idenfication codes of the aircraft match those of a jet linked by the United States to Autolex Transport which is linked to Prigozhin by the U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control.
Under a deal mediated by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Saturday to halt a mutiny by Prigozhin’s mercenary fighters, Prigozhin is meant to move to Belarus.
