- REUTERS
BOJ Member Called for Early Revision of YCC at June Meeting – Summary
9:47 JST, June 26, 2023
TOKYO, June 26 (Reuters) – The Bank of Japan should discuss revising its yield curve control (YCC) policy at an early stage, a board member was quoted as saying at a June policy meeting, a summary of opinions at the rate review released on Monday.
While the central bank should keep overall monetary policy ultra-loose, it should debate tweaking YCC to improve market function and mitigate its “high cost,” the member was quoted as saying.
At the June meeting, the BOJ maintainted ultra-easy monetary policy including its YCC targets – set at -0.1% for short-term interest rates and around 0% for the 10-year bond yield.
