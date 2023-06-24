- REUTERS
Armed Men Skirt Police Building in Russia’s Rostov-on-Don -Social Media
11:58 JST, June 24, 2023
June 24 (Reuters) – Videos posted on Russian local Rostov-on-Don Telegram channels early on Saturday showed armed men in uniform skirting the city’s regional police headquarters, belonging to the Interior Ministry.
It was not immediately clear who the armed men were. Reuters was able to verify the location as the police headquarters building, but not to determine when the video was shot.
Authorities in southern Russian regions had said measures were being taken to ensure public safety, after the founder of Russia’s Wagner mercenary force indicated that he planned to despatch men to Moscow to oust the military leadership.
