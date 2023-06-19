- REUTERS
China’s Xi Meets with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken – Chinese State Media
17:55 JST, June 19, 2023
BEIJING (Reuters) — China’s president Xi Jinping met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Chinese state media Xinhua reported on Monday.

