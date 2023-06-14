- REUTERS
Israel Launches Missiles over Damascus -Syrian State News Agency
11:57 JST, June 14, 2023
An Israeli air strike targeting Syria’s capital Damascus left one Syrian soldier with “serious injuries and caused some material damage,” state news agency SANA reported early on Wednesday citing a military source.
Syrian air defences intercepted missiles Israel launched at 1:05 a.m. from the Golan Heights and “shot down some of them,” the source said.
Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran’s influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.
