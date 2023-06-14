- REUTERS
France’s Mistral AI Raises 105 Mln Euros Shortly after Being Set Up
11:35 JST, June 14, 2023
PARIS (Reuters) – French technology and artificial intelligence company Mistral AI has raised 105 million euros ($113.4 million) just a month after being set up, said junior government minister Jean-Noel Barrot, as France seeks to grow its presence as a global tech hub.
“Bravo to the start-up Mistral AI which has raised 105 million euros just a month after its creation: a record!” wrote Barrot on his Twitter account on Tuesday.
Mistral AI was set up by former Meta and Google artificial intelligence researchers, and it is headquartered in Paris.
$1 = 0.9264 euros
