- REUTERS
Canadian Mounties Probing China’s Alleged Targeting of Lawmaker
11:15 JST, June 14, 2023
OTTAWA, June 13 (Reuters) – The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating allegations China tried to intimidate a federal legislator, one of more than 100 inquiries into foreign meddling, the RCMP commander said on Tuesday.
Canada has accused China of trying to interfere in its affairs through various schemes, including illegal police stations and the targeting of lawmakers. Beijing has strongly denied all such allegations.
Ottawa expelled a Chinese diplomat last month for allegedly seeking to target opposition lawmaker Michael Chong’s family in Hong Kong in 2021, prompting a tit-for-tat response by Beijing.
The RCMP found out about the incident from media reports and discussions in parliament, RCMP Commissioner Mike Duheme told a parliamentary panel studying foreign interference allegations.
“When we were made aware of it, we approached Mr. Chong and began an investigation.” he said, adding that the force was looking into the alleged targeting of other individuals.
Duheme said there were “100 plus files on interference,” and pointed to the case of a Hydro-Quebec worker charged with spying for China.
Foreign interference “poses a complex threat” to Canada’s security and the RCMP is working with domestic and international partners to combat it, he said.
Opposition parties accuse Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of being too soft on China and are calling for a public inquiry.
On Friday, a special investigator named by Trudeau to probe alleged election interference by China said he would quit, citing widespread opposition to his appointment and work.
Diplomatic tensions between Canada and China have been running high since the detention of a Huawei Technologies executive in 2018 and Beijing’s subsequent arrest of two Canadians on spying charges. All three were freed in 2021.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
North Korea Notifies Japan of Plan to Launch Satellite
-
Ukraine Announces Gains in “first Results” of Counterattack against Russia
-
(Update) North Korea: Satellite Plunges into Sea after Rocket Failure
-
Biden Consults with Japan’s Kishida ahead of Group of Seven Summit in Hiroshima
-
Ukraine’s President Begins Visit to Saudi Arabia before Attending G7 Summit
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose
- Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
- Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
- Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status