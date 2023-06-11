- REUTERS
Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Hits Hokkaido
19:50 JST, June 11, 2023
TOKYO (Reuters) — A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 and depth of 140 kilometers hit northern Japan’s Hokkaido on Sunday evening, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.
The epicenter of the earthquake was off the coast of the town of Urakawa, the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
North Korea Notifies Japan of Plan to Launch Satellite
-
(Update) North Korea: Satellite Plunges into Sea after Rocket Failure
-
Biden Consults with Japan’s Kishida ahead of Group of Seven Summit in Hiroshima
-
Japan’s Rakuten plans New Share Issue to Raise around $2.2 Bln -sources
-
Ukraine’s President Begins Visit to Saudi Arabia before Attending G7 Summit
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose
- Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff
- Tokaido Shinkansen Partially Suspended Due to Typhoon
- Japan to Offer 4th-Generation Japanese Descendants Long-term Resident Status