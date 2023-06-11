Home>NEWS SERVICES>REUTERS
  • REUTERS

Magnitude 6.2 Earthquake Hits Hokkaido

The Japan News

Reuters

19:50 JST, June 11, 2023

TOKYO (Reuters) — A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.2 and depth of 140 kilometers hit northern Japan’s Hokkaido on Sunday evening, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicenter of the earthquake was off the coast of the town of Urakawa, the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.

