- REUTERS
Russia Starts Naval Exercises in Japan and Okhotsk Seas Waters
13:04 JST, June 5, 2023
Russia’s Pacific Fleet forces have started operational exercises in the waters of the Sea of Japan and the Sea of Okhotsk that will last until June 20, Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Monday.
More than 60 warships and support vessels, about 35 naval aviation aircraft, coastal troops and more than 11,000 military personnel are involved in the exercise of the Pacific Fleet forces grouping, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
North Korea Notifies Japan of Plan to Launch Satellite
-
(Update) North Korea: Satellite Plunges into Sea after Rocket Failure
-
Japan’s Rakuten plans New Share Issue to Raise around $2.2 Bln -sources
-
Biden Consults with Japan’s Kishida ahead of Group of Seven Summit in Hiroshima
-
Ukraine’s President Begins Visit to Saudi Arabia before Attending G7 Summit
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
- Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo
- Kabuki Actor Ichikawa Ennosuke’s Parents Died from Drug Overdose
- Nagano Attack Suspect ‘Attempted Suicide’ During Police Standoff