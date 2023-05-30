- REUTERS
China Welcomes Elon Musk’s Visit
16:53 JST, May 30, 2023
BEIJING (Reuters) – China welcomes Elon Musk and other business leaders to visit China and promotes mutual beneficial cooperation, a foreign ministry spokesperson said a regular news conference on Tuesday.
“We would like to see foreign investors operate in China,” spokesperson Mao Ning said while responding to a question on Musk’s visiting China and possibly meeting senior Chinese officials.
