China Welcomes Elon Musk’s Visit

REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s private jet is seen at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, China May 30, 2023.

BEIJING (Reuters) – China welcomes Elon Musk and other business leaders to visit China and promotes mutual beneficial cooperation, a foreign ministry spokesperson said a regular news conference on Tuesday.

“We would like to see foreign investors operate in China,” spokesperson Mao Ning said while responding to a question on Musk’s visiting China and possibly meeting senior Chinese officials.