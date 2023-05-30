- REUTERS
Egypt’s Sisi, Turkey’s Erdogan Agree on Reinstating Ambassadors, Egypt’s Presidency Says
12:32 JST, May 30, 2023
CAIRO (Reuters) – Egypt President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed on “the immediate start of upgrading diplomatic relations, exchanging ambassadors,” Egypt’s presidency said in a statement on Monday.
Sisi spoke with Erdogan in a phone call to congratulate him on his presidential win.
Egypt’s foreign minister Sameh Shoukry visited Turkey in April and met his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, the two parties agreed then on specific time frame to raise the level of diplomatic relations and to prepare for a summit between the two presidents.
The presidents may meet in person again after Turkey’s May 14 election, Cavusoglu said in April.
