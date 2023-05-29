- REUTERS
North Korea Says Japanese Abduction Issue ‘Already Resolved’ -KCNA
11:37 JST, May 29, 2023
SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea has said it is willing to come to the table with Japan if Japan has the right attitude but added the issue over the abduction of Japanese citizens has been “already resolved,” state media KCNA reported on Monday.
The commentary from North Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs carried by KCNA comes after media reports on Saturday that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he was wiling to meet Kim Jong Un to resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted in the 1960s and 1970s.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Japan’s Rakuten plans New Share Issue to Raise around $2.2 Bln -sources
-
North Korea Notifies Japan of Plan to Launch Satellite
-
Biden Consults with Japan’s Kishida ahead of Group of Seven Summit in Hiroshima
-
King Charles III Crowned in Ancient Rite at Uncertain Moment
-
Kabuki Kids: the Children of Japan’s Traditional Theatre
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Japan Coffee Shop Serves Joy in Form of 3D Latte Art
- Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
- Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
- Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo