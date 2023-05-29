North Korea Says Japanese Abduction Issue ‘Already Resolved’ -KCNA

REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/Pool/File Photo

A North Korean flag flutters at the propaganda village of Gijungdong in North Korea, on July 19, 2022.

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea has said it is willing to come to the table with Japan if Japan has the right attitude but added the issue over the abduction of Japanese citizens has been “already resolved,” state media KCNA reported on Monday.

The commentary from North Korea’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs carried by KCNA comes after media reports on Saturday that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said he was wiling to meet Kim Jong Un to resolve the issue of Japanese nationals abducted in the 1960s and 1970s.