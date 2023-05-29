Home>NEWS SERVICES>REUTERS
China Will Launch Shenzhou-16 Mission to Chinese Space Station on May 30

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
Chinese national flag

Reuters

11:21 JST, May 29, 2023

BEIJING (Reuters) – China will send three astronauts to its now fully operational space station on Tuesday as part of a crew rotation, in the fifth manned mission to the Chinese space outpost since 2021, the China Manned Space Agency announced on Monday.

The spacecraft Shenzhou-16 will lift off atop a Long March 2F rocket at 9:31 a.m (0131 GMT).

