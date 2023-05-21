- REUTERS
Russia Says Supplying F-16 Jets to Ukraine Would Carry ‘Colossal’ Risks for West
11:45 JST, May 21, 2023
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Western countries will run “colossal risks” if they supply Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, TASS news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko as saying on Saturday.
Grushko was responding to a question about the implications of providing the jets, which Ukraine has been requesting from NATO countries.
It has not yet won commitments for delivery of the planes, but U.S. President Joe Biden told G7 leaders on Friday that Washington supports joint allied training programs for Ukrainian pilots on F-16s, senior U.S. officials said.
“We see that Western countries are still adhering to the escalation scenario. It involves colossal risks for themselves,” Grushko was quoted as saying.
“In any case, this will be taken into account in all our plans, and we have all the necessary means to achieve the goals we have set.”
Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Colonel Yuri Ignat told Espreso TV, “We will win this war” once Kyiv deploys F-16 fighters, since they could provide defensive cover in areas that were out of range of anti-aircraft missiles.
“We need F-16s to become an integral part of our air defense. These fighters can engage aerial targets from both high and low altitudes,” he said, adding that the jets can carry advanced weapons.
“By utilizing F-16s, our ground troops will be able to swiftly liberate occupied Ukrainian territories by targeting enemy command posts, military groups and logistics supply chains,” he said.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
U.S. President Joe Biden Announces 2024 Reelection Bid
-
Japan’s Rakuten plans New Share Issue to Raise around $2.2 Bln -sources
-
King Charles III Crowned in Ancient Rite at Uncertain Moment
-
US Officials Seek to Crack Down on Harmful AI Products
-
Biden Consults with Japan’s Kishida ahead of Group of Seven Summit in Hiroshima
JN ACCESS RANKING
- (Update1) Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Japan Coffee Shop Serves Joy in Form of 3D Latte Art
- Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
- Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
- Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo