Biden to Meet with Quad Leaders in Japan on Saturday -White House

AP

U.S. President Joe Biden steps down from Marine One after arriving on Miyajima Island in Hatsukaichi, Hiroshim Pref., on May 19 to have dinner with G7 leaders.

HIROSHIMA (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will meet on Saturday with leaders of the so-called Quad group, including India, Australia and Japan, the White House said on Friday.

Biden postponed his trip to Australia to return to Washington amid ongoing negotiations over the raising the U.S. debt limit.