- REUTERS
Biden to Meet with Quad Leaders in Japan on Saturday -White House
21:30 JST, May 19, 2023
HIROSHIMA (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden will meet on Saturday with leaders of the so-called Quad group, including India, Australia and Japan, the White House said on Friday.
Biden postponed his trip to Australia to return to Washington amid ongoing negotiations over the raising the U.S. debt limit.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Japan Coffee Shop Serves Joy in Form of 3D Latte Art
- Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
- (Update1) Kabuki Star Ennosuke Found Dazed at Home; Parents Dead; Suicide-Like Note Found
- Magnitude 4.1 Earthquake Hits Tokyo, Chiba Prefecture
- Strong Earthquake Rocks Chiba, Tokyo