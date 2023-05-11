Yellen Says G7 Members Looking at How to Counter China’s ‘Economic Coercion’

Reuters

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen takes questions from journalists during a press conference, at the G7 meeting of Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors, at Toki Messe in Niigata, Japan, Thursday, May 11, 2023.

NIIGATA, Japan, May 11 (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday said many members of the Group of Seven advanced economies shared U.S. concerns about China’s use of “economic coercion” against other countries, and were considering how to counter such behavior.

Yellen told a news conference that the U.S. government had also been considering the possibility of imposing narrowly targeted restrictions on outbound investment to China, and had also been discussing that prospect with G7 allies.

She said the U.S. government had not finalized its approach, but would like to work jointly with allies on the issue.