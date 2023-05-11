- REUTERS
Takeda Pharma Says Full-Year Profit Rose 6.4%
15:24 JST, May 11, 2023
Operating profit for the year ended March 31 came in at 490.5 billion yen ($3.63 billion) compared with 461 billion yen in the year prior, the company said.
That compares with the drugmaker’s earlier estimate of 530 billion yen and a consensus forecast of 535 billion yen from a Refinitiv poll of 15 analysts.
The company, meanwhile, estimated the current fiscal year’s operating profit to touch 349 billion yen.
