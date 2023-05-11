Takeda Pharma Says Full-Year Profit Rose 6.4%

Reuters file photo

Logos of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co are seen at an office building in Glattbrugg near Zurich March 7, 2012.

Operating profit for the year ended March 31 came in at 490.5 billion yen ($3.63 billion) compared with 461 billion yen in the year prior, the company said.

That compares with the drugmaker’s earlier estimate of 530 billion yen and a consensus forecast of 535 billion yen from a Refinitiv poll of 15 analysts.

The company, meanwhile, estimated the current fiscal year’s operating profit to touch 349 billion yen.