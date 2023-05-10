Home>NEWS SERVICES>REUTERS
EU Constantly Working to Improve Sanctions on Russia – Scholz

REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, June 5, 2020.

Reuters

12:41 JST, May 10, 2023

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that the European Union was continuously working to improve its sanctions regime against Russia.

Responding to a question about whether he was in favor of a proposed expansion of sanctions to include Chinese companies, Scholz said the goal was to improve existing sanctions and that the next sanctions package would not be the last.

