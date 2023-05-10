- REUTERS
EU Constantly Working to Improve Sanctions on Russia – Scholz
12:41 JST, May 10, 2023
BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday that the European Union was continuously working to improve its sanctions regime against Russia.
Responding to a question about whether he was in favor of a proposed expansion of sanctions to include Chinese companies, Scholz said the goal was to improve existing sanctions and that the next sanctions package would not be the last.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JAPAN GOVERNMENT SAYS MISSILE MAY FALL OFF HOKKAIDO AROUND 800 A.M. JAPAN TIME
-
Japan Govt Issues Alert to Warn Hokkaido Residents of Falling Missile
-
U.S. President Joe Biden Announces 2024 Reelection Bid
-
Are You a Facebook User? You Could Get Some Settlement Cash
-
K-pop Star Moonbin of Boy Band Astro Dies at 25
JN ACCESS RANKING
- Tokyo’s Kabukicho District Gets New Nighttime Attraction
- Japan Coffee Shop Serves Joy in Form of 3D Latte Art
- Snow Man’s Ren Meguro Melts Hearts with Hot Acting
- Shohei Ohtani, the Second Player in MLB History to Record 500 Career Strikeouts and Hit at least 100 Home Runs
- EU Foreign Policy Chief: Unacceptable for China to Give Russia Military Support