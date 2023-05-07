Home>NEWS SERVICES>REUTERS
  • REUTERS

Japan-S.Korea Cooperation Needed for Global Peace, Yoon Says in Meeting Kishida

Pool via REUTERS
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attend a welcoming ceremony at the presidential office in Seoul on May 7, 2023.

Reuters

17:08 JST, May 7, 2023

SEOUL, May 7 (Reuters) – Cooperation between Japan and South Korea is necessary for global peace and prosperity, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said as he met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Seoul on Sunday.

Yoon said he feels a responsibility to repair ties and that the meeting shows that relations are moving forward quickly.

