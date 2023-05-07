Japan-S.Korea Cooperation Needed for Global Peace, Yoon Says in Meeting Kishida

Pool via REUTERS

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol attend a welcoming ceremony at the presidential office in Seoul on May 7, 2023.

SEOUL, May 7 (Reuters) – Cooperation between Japan and South Korea is necessary for global peace and prosperity, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said as he met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Seoul on Sunday.

Yoon said he feels a responsibility to repair ties and that the meeting shows that relations are moving forward quickly.