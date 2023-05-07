- REUTERS
Japan-S.Korea Cooperation Needed for Global Peace, Yoon Says in Meeting Kishida
17:08 JST, May 7, 2023
SEOUL, May 7 (Reuters) – Cooperation between Japan and South Korea is necessary for global peace and prosperity, South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol said as he met with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Seoul on Sunday.
Yoon said he feels a responsibility to repair ties and that the meeting shows that relations are moving forward quickly.
