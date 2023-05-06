Home>NEWS SERVICES>REUTERS
Paraguayan Presidential Candidate Cubas Arrested after Post-election Protests

Supporters of Paraguayo Cubas (not pictured) gather after Cubas, who placed third in Paraguay’s presidential elections last week, was arrested, in Asuncion, Paraguay May 5, 2023.

12:18 JST, May 6, 2023

ASUNCION (Reuters) – Paraguayo Cubas, who placed third in Paraguay’s presidential elections last week, has been arrested, the national police said on Twitter Friday.

The arrest was following an order by the attorney general’s office, the national police added. Cubas led protests after the election to dispute the results, though international organizations said there was no reason to put them in doubt.

