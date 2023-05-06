- REUTERS
Paraguayan Presidential Candidate Cubas Arrested after Post-election Protests
12:18 JST, May 6, 2023
ASUNCION (Reuters) – Paraguayo Cubas, who placed third in Paraguay’s presidential elections last week, has been arrested, the national police said on Twitter Friday.
The arrest was following an order by the attorney general’s office, the national police added. Cubas led protests after the election to dispute the results, though international organizations said there was no reason to put them in doubt.
