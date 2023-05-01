- REUTERS
Uzbek Leader Wins Referendum on Extending Powers
16:26 JST, May 1, 2023
TASHKENT, May 1 (Reuters) – Uzbekistan has passed a package of constitutional amendments in a referendum, preliminary data showed on Monday, which will allow President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to run for two more seven-year terms when his current one ends in 2026.
The reform, passed with 90.21% of Sunday’s vote, resets Mirziyoyev’s term count, while promising the Central Asian nation’s citizens greater social and legal protections.
Mirziyoyev, 65, has opened up the former Soviet republic’s economy, greatly improved ties with the West, and curbed the powers of security services whose dominance had in previous decades turned the country of 35 million into a police state.
Although Tashkent’s Western partners are unlikely to approve of the extension of presidential powers, Uzbekistan risks little given the West is seeking support from ex-Soviet nations in its efforts to isolate Russia over its war in Ukraine.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JAPAN GOVERNMENT SAYS MISSILE MAY FALL OFF HOKKAIDO AROUND 800 A.M. JAPAN TIME
-
Japan Govt Issues Alert to Warn Hokkaido Residents of Falling Missile
-
U.S. President Joe Biden Announces 2024 Reelection Bid
-
Are You a Facebook User? You Could Get Some Settlement Cash
-
K-pop Star Moonbin of Boy Band Astro Dies at 25
JN ACCESS RANKING