Syria Intercepted Israeli Air Strike in Homs Area, Three Injured -State Media

CAIRO, April 29 (Reuters) – Syrian air defenses intercepted an Israel rocket attack in the vicinity of the city of Homs in the early hours of Saturday and shot down some of them, state media said, citing a military source.

The attack resulted in three civilian injuries as well as material damages, it added.

Israel has for years been carrying out attacks against what it has described as Iran-linked targets in Syria, where Tehran’s influence has grown since it began supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.