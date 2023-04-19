Home>NEWS SERVICES>REUTERS
China Lodges Complaints with Japan over Negative G7 Comments

Yomiuri Shimbun file photo
China’s national flag

Reuters

15:22 JST, April 19, 2023

April 19 (Reuters) – China has lodged solemn representations with the Japanese embassy in Beijing over negative comments on China made by the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

China expresses serious concerns and strong dissatisfaction over the comments, the ministry said.

