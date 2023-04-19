- REUTERS
China Lodges Complaints with Japan over Negative G7 Comments
15:22 JST, April 19, 2023
April 19 (Reuters) – China has lodged solemn representations with the Japanese embassy in Beijing over negative comments on China made by the G7 Foreign Ministers’ meeting, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Wednesday.
China expresses serious concerns and strong dissatisfaction over the comments, the ministry said.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
JAPAN GOVERNMENT SAYS MISSILE MAY FALL OFF HOKKAIDO AROUND 800 A.M. JAPAN TIME
-
Japan Govt Issues Alert to Warn Hokkaido Residents of Falling Missile
-
Pope Francis Leaves Hospital, Saying ‘I’m Still Alive’
-
Google Launches ChatGPT Rival Bard in U.S., Britain
-
Trump Claims Election Interference is behind Criminal Charges
JN ACCESS RANKING