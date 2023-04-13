- REUTERS
Japan Govt Issues Alert to Warn Hokkaido Residents of Falling Missile
8:13 JST, April 13, 2023
TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) – The Japanese government warned residents on Thursday of the northernmost main island of Hokkaido to take immediate cover, saying a missile was likely to fall near the island.
JAPAN GOVERNMENT SAYS MISSILE MAY FALL OFF HOKKAIDO AROUND 800 A.M. JAPAN TIME
