- REUTERS
Japan’s Foreign Minister Calls for Early Release of Detained National During Talks in China
16:58 JST, April 2, 2023
TOKYO, April 2 (Reuters) – Japan’s foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said he called on Beijing for the early release of a detained Japanese national during a meeting with Chinese diplomat Qin Gang held on Sunday.
Hayashi is visiting China and met with his counterpart Qin, marking the first visit to Beijing for a Japanese government foreign minister in over three years, as the two countries seek common ground amid rising regional tension.
“I made a protest against the recent detention of a Japanese person in Beijing, and made a strong point of our position on the matter, including the early release of this national,” Hayashi said to reporters after his meeting with Qin.
He added that Japan is seeking transparency over the legal process regarding detentions, but did not elaborate on China’s reaction.
The visit comes a week after a spokesperson of Astellas Pharma Inc said its employee was detained in China for unknown reasons.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Signature Bank Becomes Next Casualty of Banking Turmoil after SVB
-
In Ukraine to Offer Solidarity, Japan’s Kishida Tours Bucha Massacre Site
-
Ukraine Wants Zelenskyy’s Presence at Hiroshima G-7 Summit
-
WHO Fires Director in Asia Accused of Racist Misconduct
-
Seoul: North Korea Fires Another Missile Toward Sea
JN ACCESS RANKING
- ‘Iron Chef’ Kenichi Chen Dies at Age 67
- Model Jessica Michibata Held for Alleged MDMA Possession
- Zelenskyy Urges Unified Front by International Community Against Russia’s Aggression
- Russia Flies Nuclear-Capable Bombers over Sea of Japan
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy Has High Hopes for Japan’s Support, Leadership