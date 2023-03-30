Kentucky Lawmakers Override Governor’s Veto of Transgender Bill

REUTERS/Jon Cherry/File Photo

Kentucky’s Democratic Governor Andy Beshear looks on after a memorial service for those who died from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), held on the Capitol grounds in Frankfort, Kentucky, U.S., November 14, 2021.

Republican lawmakers in Kentucky on Wednesday overturned the governor’s veto of a bill to ban transgender youths from gender-affirming healthcare and restrict which toilets they use in public schools, voting in line with a national conservative-led movement.

Both chambers of Kentucky’s general assembly, where Republicans hold large majorities, voted overwhelmingly to override last week’s veto by Democratic Governor Andy Beshear, who is running for reelection in November.

Supporters of the bill said they passed the legislation to protect children from undergoing gender-affirming treatments they would regret later in life.

Beshear said the bill would increase youth suicides and permit excessive government interference in personal healthcare decisions.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Kentucky promised legal action to stop medical sections of the bill taking effect in about three months.

The legislation will let teachers refuse to refer to transgender students by their chosen pronouns, outlaw gender reassignment surgery for minors, stop use of puberty blockers and prohibit gender-affirming hospital services.

The bill is part of a wave of nationwide actions to restrict LGBTQ rights. Measures include bans on discussion of gender identity in schools, clampdowns on drag shows and blocking transgender participation in sports.

West Virginia on Wednesday passed a law banning gender-affirming care for transgender youth after about 10 other states approved laws restricting or outlawing medical treatments for transgender minors.