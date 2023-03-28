EU Reaches Deal on Service Stations for EVs, Alternative Fuels

Reuters file photo

European Union flags fly outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 19, 2019.

BRUSSELS, March 28 (Reuters) – The European Union on Tuesday reached a provisional deal on the deployment of more service stations for cars running on electricity and alternative fuels as the bloc seeks to reduce the carbon footprint of its transport sector.

“The agreement will send a clear signal to citizens and other stakeholders that user-friendly recharging infrastructure and refueling stations for alternative fuels, such as hydrogen, will be installed throughout the EU,” Andreas Carlson, the Swedish minister for infrastructure and housing, said in a EU statement.

Sweden currently holds the bloc’s presidency.

Further commenting on what he called a “provisional political agreement” between the Council and the European Parliament, Carlson added: “Citizens will no longer have a reason to feel anxious about finding charging and refueling stations to their electric or fuel-cell car.”

He added it was the bloc’s aim to make more recharging capacity available on the streets in urban areas as well along the motorways.

EU energy ministers are set to give final approval later on Tuesday to end sales of new CO2-emitting cars in 2035, after Germany won an exemption for cars running on e-fuels.