North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Off Its East Coast — S. Korea Military

Reuters

8:06 JST, March 27, 2023

SEOUL (Reuters) — North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea’s military said on Monday.

Japan’s Coast Guard said the projectile believed to be North Korea-fired missile has already fallen.

Other details, such as its flight range, were not immediately available.

The launch is the latest in a series of weapons tests by the North, including the firing of multiple cruise missiles on Wednesday which Pyongyang said was aimed at practicing tactical nuclear attacks.

