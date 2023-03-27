- REUTERS
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile Off Its East Coast — S. Korea Military
8:06 JST, March 27, 2023
SEOUL (Reuters) — North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea’s military said on Monday.
Japan’s Coast Guard said the projectile believed to be North Korea-fired missile has already fallen.
Other details, such as its flight range, were not immediately available.
The launch is the latest in a series of weapons tests by the North, including the firing of multiple cruise missiles on Wednesday which Pyongyang said was aimed at practicing tactical nuclear attacks.
"NEWS SERVICES" POPULAR ARTICLE
-
Signature Bank Becomes Next Casualty of Banking Turmoil after SVB
-
Japan PM under Fire for Linking Loans to Having Babies
-
Ukraine Wants Zelenskyy’s Presence at Hiroshima G-7 Summit
-
In Ukraine to Offer Solidarity, Japan’s Kishida Tours Bucha Massacre Site
-
WHO Fires Director in Asia Accused of Racist Misconduct
JN ACCESS RANKING