- REUTERS
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile, South Korea Says
8:02 JST, March 14, 2023
SEOUL (Reuters) — North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off its east coast, South Korea’s military said on Tuesday.
Other details, including the missile’s flight range, were not immediately available.
The launch comes two days after North Korea test-fired two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine, and as the United States and South Korea conduct major military drills to counter the North’s growing threats.
